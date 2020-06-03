13,000 passengers a day since KIAL reopening

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the resumption of air travel last week, Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), Bengaluru, has set a contact-less procedure set in place. Measures include printed or e-boarding passes, thermal scans, zero-contact baggage drops and security checks, and provision of a safety kit at boarding gates. For 23-year-old Pragya, who was travelling to Bhubaneswar, the organised procedure put her worries to rest. She said, “We have to cooperate with officials, they have done the best from their end.”

Agreed Khushwant Kumar, (32), who was travelling along with his wife and four-year-old daughter – all donning PPE kits. “My concern lies with how this virus spreads through minimum contact. The contact-less setup looks fine for now but we should wait till we see the results,” said Kumar, who was travelling to Indore.

According to a survey conducted by KIAL, 87 per cent of the passengers who participated cited air travel as a safer means. Work-related travel was cited as the primary reason for their travel intent at 60 per cent, while personal reasons stood second at 30 per cent.Running at 33 per cent employee capacity, Hari Marar, managing director and CEO, KIAL, stated that total number of daily arrivals and departures of flights stands at 65 each, with the number of passengers touching 13,000 per day since operations resumed.