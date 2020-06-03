STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Anti-CAA protest to begin on Wednesday

Around 100 people are set to gather at Maurya Circle near Gandhi statue on Wednesday to protest against the CAA-NRC, demand the release people arrested by the Delhi police.

Published: 03rd June 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia student Safoora Zargar who is jailed in Tihar

Jamia student Safoora Zargar who is jailed in Tihar. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens are set to return to the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, over two months after they were forced to suspend demonstrations due to the pandemic. 

Around 100 people are set to gather at Maurya Circle near Gandhi statue on Wednesday to protest against the CAA-NRC, demand the release people arrested by the Delhi police. They are demanding the release of Jamia students Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider, Asif Iqbal Tanha JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita along with activists Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima, Sharjeel Imam, Shifa Ur-Rahman and others.

Some of the people arrested have been booked under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since the protests started in December last year. AMU students Farhan Zuberi and Ravish Ali Khan were recently arrested by the UP police for participating in the anti-CAA protests.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act National Register of Citizens
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp