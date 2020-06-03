Anti-CAA protest to begin on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens are set to return to the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, over two months after they were forced to suspend demonstrations due to the pandemic.

Around 100 people are set to gather at Maurya Circle near Gandhi statue on Wednesday to protest against the CAA-NRC, demand the release people arrested by the Delhi police. They are demanding the release of Jamia students Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider, Asif Iqbal Tanha JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita along with activists Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima, Sharjeel Imam, Shifa Ur-Rahman and others.

Some of the people arrested have been booked under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since the protests started in December last year. AMU students Farhan Zuberi and Ravish Ali Khan were recently arrested by the UP police for participating in the anti-CAA protests.