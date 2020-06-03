STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bullpen blues

For techie Jeetesh Irudayraj, a work day was earlier involved planning the day in advance, keeping an outfit ready and preparing for meetings.

Published: 03rd June 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: TAPAS RANJAN

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Worries about catching the virus, topsy-turvy sleep cycles, concerns about public transport... Professionals are facing work-from-home withdrawal symptoms as they swap their pajamas for formals again

For techie Jeetesh Irudayraj, a workday was earlier involved planning the day in advance, keeping an outfit ready and preparing for meetings. But after working from home for over two months, he has lost track of his daily routine. So much so that going back to his older timetable seems like a nightmare to him now. And Irudayraj isn’t alone in feeling the trepidation. With employers resuming the work-from-office schedule, many workers are citing anxious moments to get back to the old cycle. 

During the initial phase of the lockdown, Mpower, a mental health counselling centre, had launched a helpline to address mental health concerns during COVID-19. In the past two months, they received over 45,000 calls. According to them, 52 per cent of their callers complained about being anxious about life post lockdown.

“I have lost track of time – I sleep late and there is no particular time of waking up. I have almost forgotten what clothes I have in my wardrobe,” laughs Irudayraj, whose firm has asked employees to report to office on alternate days. He adds that his biggest fear is being unable to wake up on time for his daily 10am meetings. “I don’t understand how an alternative day schedule of working from home keeps us safe,” wonders Irudayraj, who resumed working from office on Monday. 

Agrees Sweta Sarangi, a techie who stated that being a mother of a four-year-old, it’s a scary thought for her to step out of home with concerns of getting infected. “Though I prefer to work from home, absence of a househelp made it a nightmare to manage work and home. But I would not have had it any other way since I know we are safe at home, especially my daughter,” says Sarangi, who has been working from home since March. She adds, “I watched a video on the difficulties faced by kids who were infected, and from then on I further ensured sanitation. But now, reporting back to my office raises concerns of being exposed to the virus.” 

For Bharat M, his usual bus from Koramangla to Bellandur has now been replaced by an Uber. “It’s become a huge expense for me. Work from home seemed like a better option,” says the operations manager. Experts feel that the constantly evolving present scenario is bound to leave people feeling misplaced. “Most can’t even predict how their next day is going to be, so feeling lost is a normal human tendency. This is added onto concerns of being safe from the virus,” says Venkatesh Babu GM, consultant psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital. “The best way to deal with such situations is communication. If you are living with a child or elderly people, you should immediately raise your concerns with your office.”

Unlocking worries
As different Indian states gradually ease the lockdown restrictions, Mpower’s helpline received calls from people reporting various concerns, including
●    Safety
●    Anxiousness about stepping out of their homes
●    Returning to work
●    Commute
●   Work-life balance

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp