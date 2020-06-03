Illegal tickets valued at Rs 6.5 lakh seized, 13 held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the partial restoration of train services in the form of special trains and Shramik Specials, illegal ticketing activity too has resumed across the city. The Railway Protection Force has clamped down on these and has now arrested 13 people, including touts as well as agents, involved in such activities.

A senior railway official said, “We conducted raids over a period of two weeks in line with the directives of the Railway Board. Travel agencies located across the city were raided in a silent operation. We seized tickets valued at `6,46,000 from their possession.” A total of 11 cases have been booked, the official said. “They had been charging a premium for each ticket from passengers. With booking only permitted through IRCTC website and regular reservation counters closed, this forced those who were not familiar with online operations, to approach them,” he added.