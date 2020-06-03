JJ Nagar police station may be sealed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Top police officials are contemplating sealing JJ Nagar police station after a head constable tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Health department officials identified 15 police personnel working in the station as his primary contacts.

“The 15 policemen have been home quarantined. The station has around 70 staffers and tests of all are underway,” an official said. City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that a report will be submitted by the DCP (West) which will be sent to the office of the DG&IGP. “Based on the report, a decision will be taken whether to seal down the station or not,” he said.