Markets set to reopen from June 8, but with some curbs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After nearly 75 days of closure, the Russell Market and KR Market will start bustling with activity from June 8, but with conditions. On Tuesday, representatives of KR Market, Russell Market and Kalasipalya Market made a representation to the BBMP and the Mayor requesting them to open the markets because of the huge financial losses.

The traders were led by Member of Parliament P C Mohan and Shivajinagar and Bharathi Nagar corporators Fareeda Ishtiaq and Shakeel Ahmed. They demanded that as commercial establishments are opening and the lockdown is ending they too should be allowed to open. Mohammed Idrees Choudhary, General Secretary, Russell Market and Traders Association, said, “We met BBMP officials, the MP and corporators and asked them to permit us to open the markets.

They have agreed, but so far no official orders have been issued.” He admitted that earlier the markets were shut because of the irresponsible behaviour of the traders. The traders have now learnt a lesson.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said, “We will give permission but with conditions like social distancing will have to be maintained. Street vendors won’t be given permission. Traders will have to ensure cleanliness and hygiene, proper garbage segregation and scientific disposal.

If even a single condition is violated then the markets will be closed down again. So far no written communication ordering the opening of markets,” he said. He said that while permission with conditions could be given to Russell Market and KR Market, nothing has been decided on opening of Kalasipalya Market as it has been shifted to the City outskirts. Mayor M Goutham Kumar added that directions have already been given to the circle inspectors to ensure that all Covid-19 rules are followed. Regular checks will be done and if any violations are found then the markets will be closed down immediately, he said.