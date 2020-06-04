STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s electronics hub SP Road sealed

The patient was asked to leave the hotel even before her reports came back. After she was sent back home, her swab test results returned positive.

Published: 04th June 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

SP Road in Bengaluru was sealed on Wednesday morning after a woman tested positive for Covid-19 in the area | PANDARINATH B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sadar Patrappa Road (SP Road), a go-to electronics and mechanics hub in Bengaluru, has been sealed after a 31-year-old woman, who had returned from Rajasthan, tested positive for Covid-19. She was in institutional quarantine at Ibis Hotel, but was allowed to go out even before test results came.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and health department officials listed the area as a containment zone on Tuesday night, after which police officials set up barricades early on Wednesday morning. Sources told The New Indian Express, “This is a case of sheer laxity by the health department, BBMP and hotel staff.

The patient was asked to leave the hotel even before her reports came back. After she was sent back home, her swab test results returned positive. Now, the entire area has been sealed, all commercial establishments have been shut again.” BBMP and health department officials expressed concern over the government revising quarantine guidelines, as many people were allowed to go home without even being tested or getting their results. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the patient had completed her seven-day institutional quarantine, and that Rajasthan is on the list of states exempted from mandatory testing and quarantine.

He added that despite her staying in an independent house, the narrow lanes of SP Road are densely populated, and the entire road has to be sealed till June 27. While the road has been sealed completely, only a part of the market has been kept open. This road is essential for several Bengalureans, as apart from electronics, it’s also a hub for car repair works and parts. To curb the surge in cases, BBMP and health department officials have decided to start health surveys.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp