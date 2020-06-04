STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Efficient public transport, EVs need of hour’

The solutions are said to support the city’s longer-term mobility goals, and also inform the near-term actions required as the lockdown is lifted.

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to provide solutions to mobility issues affecting the city, a report has suggested that measures such as developing data governance and technology frameworks to policy recommendations, and supporting indigenous manufacturing and new mobility services to EV pilots with charging infrastructure, would go a long way in fixing these issues.  

The report — ‘Accelerating Bangalore’s Mobility Transition: Insights from the Bangalore Urban Mobility Lab’ — details 10 actionable solutions to address the city’s mobility challenges and accelerate the transition to more efficient systems for moving people and goods.

The solutions are said to support the city’s longer-term mobility goals, and also inform the near-term actions required as the lockdown is lifted. The solutions were generated by over 150 stakeholders during a workshop, in partnership with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport, Invest Karnataka Forum, and Department of Industries and Commerce. Participants developed action plans for solutions across several interrelated thematic areas, including charging and battery swapping infrastructure, EV manufacturing, first and last-mile connectivity, public transport, and urban final-mile delivery.

Other solutions included approach to developing service-based public transport contracts and awareness campaigns for non-motorised transport. The report was published by Rocky Mountain Institute, RMI India, and Micelio. “As Bengaluru restarts economic activity after the lockdown, we need to ensure that adequate safety measures are in place because the city cannot afford to lose its public transport ridership,” said Akshima Ghate, Principal at RMI.

