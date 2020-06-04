It taste like summer

Tender coconut popsicles by Sundari Vijay
Ingredients:
Tender coconut flesh: 1 cup, Fresh cream: 1 cup, Milk: 1/2 cup, Condensed milk: 1/2 cup, Sugar: 1/2 cup, Vanilla essence: 1 tsp
Method:
- Remove the flesh from tender coconut and clean it.
- Add the flesh in a mixer jar and grind it to a paste.
- Now add rest of the ingredients and grind in the same jar for a minute.
- Transfer the ground mix to kulfi or popsicle moulds and pop the sticks.
- Freeze them at least for eight hours or overnight. While removing, dip the moulds in tap water and pull gently
- Enjoy this delicious dessert for lunch on a sunny day.
Ice apple panna cotta by Sundari Vijay
Ingredients
Ice apple/ Nungu: 4, Fresh cream: 1 cup, Milk: 1/2 cup, Sugar: 3/4 cup, Gelatin: 1.5 tbsp, Water: 2 tbsp, Vanilla essence: 1 tsp, Dried rose petals and pistachio for garnishing.
Method:
- Clean the ice apple and remove the skin. Grind it coarsely in a mixer.
- In a small bowl, mix water and gelatin and let it sit for a few minutes.
- In a saucepan, add cream, milk and sugar and mix well till the sugar dissolves completely.
- Bring this mixture to a gentle boil and turn off the heat. Add gelatin mixture and mix well.
- Now, add ground ice apple and vanilla essence. Mix well and transfer into glasses.
- Refrigerate for two-three hours. Garnish with rose petals and crushed pistachios.
- Enjoy this simple and classic French dessert with the taste of our local ice apple.
Mango sriracha hummus by Monika Manchanda
Ingredients
Mango chopped: 1 cup, Chickpeas boiled/canned: 1.5 cup, Sriracha sauce: 2 tbsp, Sesame seeds: 2 tbsp, Paprika powder: 1 tsp, Olive oil: 2 tbsp, Lemon juice: 2 tsp, Salt to taste
Method
- Grind all the ingredients together in a blender till smooth.
- Use a few cubes of ice to make the hummus creamier.
- Serve with nachos, lavassh or on toasted bread.
Compiled by Vaishali Vijaykumar