It taste like summer

Published: 04th June 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

Tender coconut popsicles by Sundari Vijay

Ingredients:
Tender coconut flesh: 1 cup, Fresh cream: 1 cup, Milk: 1/2 cup, Condensed milk: 1/2 cup, Sugar: 1/2 cup, Vanilla essence: 1 tsp 

Method:

  • Remove the flesh from tender coconut and clean it.
  • Add the flesh in a mixer jar and grind it to a paste.
  • Now add rest of the ingredients and grind in the same jar for a minute.
  • Transfer the ground mix to kulfi or popsicle moulds and pop the sticks.
  • Freeze them at least for eight hours or overnight. While removing, dip the moulds in tap water and pull gently
  • Enjoy this delicious dessert for lunch on a sunny day.

Ice apple panna cotta by Sundari Vijay

Ingredients
Ice apple/ Nungu: 4, Fresh cream: 1 cup, Milk: 1/2 cup, Sugar: 3/4 cup, Gelatin: 1.5 tbsp, Water: 2 tbsp, Vanilla essence: 1 tsp, Dried rose petals and pistachio for garnishing.

Method:

  • Clean the ice apple and remove the skin. Grind it coarsely in a mixer.
  • In a small bowl, mix water and gelatin and let it sit for a few minutes.
  • In a saucepan, add cream, milk and sugar and mix well till the sugar dissolves completely.
  • Bring this mixture to a gentle boil and turn off the heat. Add gelatin mixture and mix well.
  • Now, add ground ice apple and vanilla essence. Mix well and transfer into glasses.
  • Refrigerate for two-three hours. Garnish with rose petals and crushed pistachios.
  • Enjoy this simple and classic French dessert with the taste of our local ice apple.

Mango sriracha hummus by Monika Manchanda

Ingredients
Mango chopped: 1 cup, Chickpeas boiled/canned: 1.5 cup, Sriracha sauce: 2 tbsp, Sesame seeds: 2 tbsp, Paprika powder: 1 tsp, Olive oil: 2 tbsp, Lemon juice: 2 tsp, Salt to taste

Method

  • Grind all the ingredients together in a blender till smooth.
  • Use a few cubes of ice to make the hummus creamier.
  • Serve with nachos, lavassh or on toasted bread.

Compiled by Vaishali Vijaykumar

