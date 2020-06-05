Panel set up to look into health workers’ demands

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following directions from the Chief Minister, a 11-member committee has been formed to create a comprehensive HR policy for contract health workers as well as oversee their demands. Workers in the health and medical education departments had warned of going on strike on June 4, but withdrew it after the government order on forming the committee was issued on June 3. The committee includes IAS (retired) officer P N Srinivasachari and Legislative Council member Ayanur Manjunath.