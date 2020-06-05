Woman among five held for murder bid on brother

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Yelahanka police have arrested a woman and her associate for allegedly hiring three supari (contract) killers to murder her brother after he refused to sell a parcel of land to arrange money for her husband’s bail. The contract killers have also been nabbed.

The arrested are Sumalatha (25), a resident of Bommasandra; Gautam alias Junglee (28) of Marutinagar and Manju alias Maxi (25), Vinay Nayak (19) and Moula Ali Khan (21), all from Andhrahalli.

A police officer said Sumalatha is the wife of rowdy Cat Raja who was arrested a year ago in a murder case and is in jail.

They had been pestering Sumalatha’s brother Sandeep Reddy to sell his land in Bagepalli to arrange money for Raja’s bail. When he refused to do so, he found out that the couple was trying to get him killed. So, he shifted to another house in Yelahanka along with his mother, the officer said. “In the afternoon of May 29, Reddy was sleeping in his house when three men barged in, attacked him and escaped. Reddy was admitted to a hospital and survived. During investigation, it was found that Raja had hired the assailants while his wife paid them,” the officer added.