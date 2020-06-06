STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

After being shut over COVID-19 fears, BDA office in Bengaluru to open for public from Monday

As a constable attached to the BDA Task Force tested positive last week, the public were barred from entry as a safety measure. However, the cop's second sample test turned out to be negative.

Published: 06th June 2020 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor takes a break from work at CV Raman Hospital in Bengaluru

Representational image (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beginning Monday, members of the public will be allowed to visit the Bangalore Development Authority head office at Kumara Park West. In light of a constable attached to the BDA Task Force testing positive last week, the public were barred from entry as a safety measure.

However, the cop's second sample test on Friday turned out to be negative and he has been discharged from hospital. Three other cops at the BDA have been home quarantined.

The Task Force was created within the BDA to which state police are posted. It presently has 20 personnel and is headed by a Superintendent. It is among the most visited government offices as members of the public go there for building plans, purchase of flats and sites and document copies.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Shivakumar Gunare, Superintendent of the force said, "The constable was posted for bandobust duty at Padarayanapura for 10 days. After completing duty there, he reported for duty at our head office on May 28. He worked that day only inside one of our offices inside the campus where three other cops work. He received a call about one of the cops at Padarayanapura testing positive and was asked to go for testing."

He immediately went for a test and the results the next day were positive. "It must have been a false result as the second sample results on Friday were negative," he added.

As a precautionary measure, public were not allowed inside the BDA since Tuesday (June 2). "I have asked him to stay at home for a week as a precautionary measure."

Public Relations Officer, BDA, Girish L P said, "The office has been completely sanitised and public will be allowed in from June 8."

Prakasha, who visited the office along with a friend who had to register his site, told TNIE, "We were told no one can come inside due to the lockdown and to get back on Monday."

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BDA COVID-19 Coronavirus Bangalore Development Authority
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp