After being shut over COVID-19 fears, BDA office in Bengaluru to open for public from Monday

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beginning Monday, members of the public will be allowed to visit the Bangalore Development Authority head office at Kumara Park West. In light of a constable attached to the BDA Task Force testing positive last week, the public were barred from entry as a safety measure.

However, the cop's second sample test on Friday turned out to be negative and he has been discharged from hospital. Three other cops at the BDA have been home quarantined.

The Task Force was created within the BDA to which state police are posted. It presently has 20 personnel and is headed by a Superintendent. It is among the most visited government offices as members of the public go there for building plans, purchase of flats and sites and document copies.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Shivakumar Gunare, Superintendent of the force said, "The constable was posted for bandobust duty at Padarayanapura for 10 days. After completing duty there, he reported for duty at our head office on May 28. He worked that day only inside one of our offices inside the campus where three other cops work. He received a call about one of the cops at Padarayanapura testing positive and was asked to go for testing."

He immediately went for a test and the results the next day were positive. "It must have been a false result as the second sample results on Friday were negative," he added.

As a precautionary measure, public were not allowed inside the BDA since Tuesday (June 2). "I have asked him to stay at home for a week as a precautionary measure."

Public Relations Officer, BDA, Girish L P said, "The office has been completely sanitised and public will be allowed in from June 8."

Prakasha, who visited the office along with a friend who had to register his site, told TNIE, "We were told no one can come inside due to the lockdown and to get back on Monday."