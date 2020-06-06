STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP adopts ‘Koti Vruksha’ project to make Bengaluru greener

Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao took a dig at the state government on Friday, saying it does not have an account of where it planted trees and how many of them survived.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

The BIAL has announced that it has installed a weather-based smart automatic irrigation system to manage the 100-acre landscape at KIA, with the help of a mobile phone app, allowing officials to manage the gardens from remote locations | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao took a dig at the state government on Friday, saying it does not have an account of where it planted trees and how many of them survived. “While planting of trees is a good effort, there should also be a record on how many of them have survived and what is their status now. The government claimed to have planted 20 crore saplings, but where are they?” he said.

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the Koti Vruksha Sainya programme organised by the BBMP as part of the World Environment Day. The BBMP has now taken over the programme which envisages to plant 1 crore saplings in the city in three years and ensure all of them survive. 

The programme was started by a team of volunteers last year and 8,000 saplings were planted from January to April. The civic body plans to plant 12 lakh saplings in the city during June-July. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said, “we should work to reverse the climate change... It is the responsibility of every individual and official to work towards it.” T V Surabhi of the Sainya said the BBMP has given 20 acres of land for plantations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp