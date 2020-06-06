BBMP adopts ‘Koti Vruksha’ project to make Bengaluru greener

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao took a dig at the state government on Friday, saying it does not have an account of where it planted trees and how many of them survived. “While planting of trees is a good effort, there should also be a record on how many of them have survived and what is their status now. The government claimed to have planted 20 crore saplings, but where are they?” he said.

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the Koti Vruksha Sainya programme organised by the BBMP as part of the World Environment Day. The BBMP has now taken over the programme which envisages to plant 1 crore saplings in the city in three years and ensure all of them survive.

The programme was started by a team of volunteers last year and 8,000 saplings were planted from January to April. The civic body plans to plant 12 lakh saplings in the city during June-July. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said, “we should work to reverse the climate change... It is the responsibility of every individual and official to work towards it.” T V Surabhi of the Sainya said the BBMP has given 20 acres of land for plantations.