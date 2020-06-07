STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Construction of 108-feet-tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru to begin on June 27

Anil and Ram Sutar, the renowned artist who built the statue of Gandhiji in Bengaluru, will also build the Kempegowda statue and are expected to sign the contract soon.

Published: 07th June 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda

By ANI

BENGALURU: The construction of the 108-feet-tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, in front of the international airport, will be initiated on the June 27, said Deputy Chief Minister and Vice President of the Kempegowda Development Authority Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that Kempegowda 's 511th Jayanti is on June 27, and on that occasion, pooja will be performed to launch the construction project.

A model of the statue is ready and will be finalised after the approval of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The work is expected to be completed in a year, and the statue is estimated to cost around Rs 66 crores, he said.

Anil and Ram Sutar, the renowned artist who built the statue of Gandhiji in Bengaluru, will also build the Kempegowda statue and are expected to sign the contract soon.

Ashwathnarayan further said, "With spending of Rs 80 crore on the project, it will be one of the major attractions."

The International Airport Agency has agreed to commence work on the 23-acre site next to the statue, and the area will be developed in a special way. He added that Adec has prepared a comprehensive project report for both the projects.

Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, Infrastructure Department General Secretary Kapil Mohan, Deputy Chief Secretary's Secretary P Pradeep, and Kempegowda Development Authority Commissioner V Srinivas Gowda were also present at the meeting held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Kempegowda Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue Kempegowda statue
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp