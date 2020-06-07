Convict tests positive, JJ Nagar station sanitised

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jeevan Bima Nagar police station was sanitised on Saturday as an accused who was kept in the lockup tested positive for Covid-19. The person, who was arrested, was kept in the lock-up, and he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

As a precautionary measure, the entire force of the station worked from outside the premises, even as the entire station was sanitised on Saturday. The person is accused in a sexual harassment case and police sources said that the victim has been asked to quarantine herself. Twenty officers from the station have been placed under quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Mayo Hall courts and the entire premises were also sanitised on Saturday. An accused, who was produced before the Tenth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Mayo Hall on June 1, had tested positive for COVID-19.

A notice was issued by the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court on Friday cancelling all appointments granted to the members of the Bar for physical filing payment of court fee, process fee etc., including physical hearing on Saturday.