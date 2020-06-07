Jayadeva overpass demolished

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The final piece of concrete on the iconic Jayadeva flyover was brought down on Friday, nearly ten months after the demolition work began. The Covid-19 lockdown imposed set back its completion date by a month.

The flyover is being demolished to build an Interchange station along with a road-cum-rail flyover that would connect two metro lines of Phase-II, the Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra and the Red Line from Gottigere to Nagawara.

Speaking to TNSE, N Sadashiva, Deputy Chief Engineer, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, said a total of 730 metres had been demolished. “The demolition of the main flyover began on January 20 this year and concluded 105 days later on June 5.

Nearly 6,000 cubic metres of concrete has been brought down.” Sadashiva said many safety structures had to be put in place. “Additional support had to be given to the underpass slab of the flyover to take care of additional weight that will happen during demolition.

For the flyover too, much intermediate support (crib support) had to be given. These were done to ensure additional safety.” Traffic diversions and alternative routes in and around the structure had to be taken.

“Improvements including asphalting were carried out on roads of these routes. And 80 security martials were deployed to control the traffic,” he added.