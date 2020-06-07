STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thanks to lockdown, India's first six-level flyover will have to wait

Billed as the Package 3 of Reach 5 of Metro Phase-II, the structure will rise to a height of 35 metres and its maximum width will be 43 metres, said Deputy Chief Engineer N Sadashiva.

Published: 07th June 2020

After the Jayadeva flyover has been demolished work has also commenced on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country’s first six-level road-cum-rail flyover and allied structures of Namma Metro are likely to ready only by December next year, an extension of six months over the initial deadline.

The delay will be because of the Covid-19 induced lockdown and the return of migrant workers to their hometowns.

Billed as the Package 3 of Reach 5 of Metro Phase-II, the structure will rise to a height of 35 metres and its maximum width will be 43 metres, said Deputy Chief Engineer N Sadashiva.

The flyover will have six levels with the underpass being constructed below the ground level, he said.

The underpass from Bannerghatta Road to Diary Circle will have two lanes, permitting two-way traffic. The surface road between R V Road and Central Silk Board (CSB) will come up with four lanes, two in each direction.

The flyover runs 3.2 km between Ragigudda and CSB and the concourse area houses the Jayanagar Interchange Metro station. Rail lines (R5) will link R V Road and Electronics City and  Bannerghatta and Nagawara (R6).

“The cost comes to Rs 797 crore for the Package 3 of Reach 5. This will also include five stations of the Metro line from R V Road to CSB – R V Road, Ragigudda, Jayadeva Interchange, BTM Layout and Central Silk Board. We had a deadline of June 2021 for the construction part of the project, but it is now expected to be in place by December 2021 on account of COVID delays,” Sadashiva said. This refers only to the construction activity and the actual lines will take a year more to the commission, he added. 

Namma Metro Bengaluru Metro Coronavirus COVID-19
