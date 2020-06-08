STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New norms set for staff, visitors at BBP

According to the norms, visitors only with e-tickets and families of a maximum seven members will be permitted to enter the zoo. 

Published: 08th June 2020

Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the state government’s announcement on the opening of the hospitality sector from Monday, the Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP) has issued a set of guidelines for its staffers and visitors to follow. 

According to the norms, visitors only with e-tickets and families of a maximum seven members will be permitted to enter the zoo. A family will be considered as one group and they will have to maintain a six-feet distance from one another. For safari, only non-AC jeeps and buses will be available, and only one group will be permitted to use battery-operated vehicles at a time. 

Tickets for vehicle parking, using battery-operated vehicles, and for  safari, zoo and butterfly park will be available online. People coming in their own vehicles will have to park in the allotted space. Visitors should compulsorily wear masks and undergo thermal screening before entering the park. In case, a family member shows Covid 19-like symptoms, the entire group will be barred from entering. 

The guidelines also state that people should arrive 15 minutes before the reserved time slot so that they can be screened thoroughly. Visitors must also carry their own water bottles, snacks and umbrellas. The BBBP has ensured that the area is sanitised  and there are proper places for hand wash. Sanitiser points have been installed  at all gates.

