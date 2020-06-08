STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UGC: Resuming classes? Consult students, parents

This comes in the wake of demand from students  for cancelling exams

This comes in the wake of severe demands for cancellation of examination from the students fraternity, who have flooded social media with their demands.

This comes in the wake of severe demands for cancellation of examination from the students fraternity, who have flooded social media with their demands.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed universities across the country to gather opinion from students, parents and the teaching faculty on reopening educational institutions, conducting exams, and valuation of answer papers, during the 15-day leave for lecturers starting June 16.

This comes in the wake of severe demands for cancellation of examination from the students fraternity, who have flooded social media with their demands. Earlier, the UGC and the MHA had directed colleges and universities in the state to try and wrap up the syllabus by conducting classes online until June 15. 

As the UGC and the government are expected to issue fresh guidelines for higher educational institutions by the end of this month, E V Ramana Reddy, additional chief secretary of higher education department stated that the state government will inform students and parents on the next course of action in the last week of June.

Meanwhile, colleges continue to take online classes, and lecturers resume duty at their institutes, continuing teaching from their labs and classrooms. Bangalore University, for instance, has asked its teaching and non-teaching staff to be present at 100 percent strength following state government’s orders, as on May 30.

