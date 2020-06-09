Burglars strike store, loot jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Miscreants broke into a jewellery shop and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 35 lakh in the wee hours of Monday.Around 2 am on Monday, the burglars used a gas cutter to break open the rolling shutter of Chirag Jewellers in Kumara Park East near Shivananda Circle, High Grounds police said.

Police suspect the culprits, who snapped the wires of the shop’s CCTV cameras, had carried out a recce of the shop. “It appears to be an act of habitual offenders, but the role of staff cannot be ruled out,” police said. A sniffer squad and fingerprinting experts have been pressed into service.

“They smashed the glass of the display boards and stole over 1 kg of gold jewellery, 3 kg of silver articles and also some diamond jewellery. They also made a futile attempt to open the vault. The burglary came to light when the staff came for work on Monday morning. We are checking the CCTV footage recorded in the surrounding areas to identify the burglars,” the police said.

