STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Burglars strike store, loot jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh

Miscreants broke into a jewellery shop and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth over 
Rs 35 lakh in the wee hours of Monday.

Published: 09th June 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

A police officer on Monday inspects Chirag Jewellers in Kumara Park East after the burglary

A police officer on Monday inspects Chirag Jewellers in Kumara Park East after the burglary. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Miscreants broke into a jewellery shop and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 35 lakh in the wee hours of Monday.Around 2 am on Monday, the burglars used a gas cutter to break open the rolling shutter of Chirag Jewellers in Kumara Park East near Shivananda Circle, High Grounds police said. 

Police suspect the culprits, who snapped the wires of the shop’s CCTV cameras, had carried out a recce of the shop. “It appears to be an act of habitual offenders, but the role of staff cannot be ruled out,” police said.  A sniffer squad and fingerprinting experts have been pressed into service. 

“They smashed the glass of the display boards and stole over 1 kg of gold jewellery, 3 kg of silver articles and also some diamond jewellery. They also made a futile attempt to open the vault. The burglary came to light when the staff came for work on Monday morning. We are checking the CCTV footage recorded in the surrounding areas to identify the burglars,” the police said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp