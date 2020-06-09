Couple attempts suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A young couple, who had allegedly eloped from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, created high drama in front of Ashoknagar police station on Saturday night. In a bid to commit suicide, they consumed hair dye oil after learning that their parents were coming to the city to take them back.

Ashoknagar police said, “We got information about the missing couple, tracked them down, and brought them to the station. On knowing that their parents were on their way to pick them up, they said they would wait outside the station. After a while, they consumed hair dye oil. They are recovering at a hospital.”

Raj and Aruna have been booked for attempting to commit suicide.