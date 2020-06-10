STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Charity on the cards

Being indoors has enhanced people’s interest in online board games, but few would have thought that it can be turned into a way to raise funds.

Published: 10th June 2020 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Rampal

By  Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Being indoors has enhanced people’s interest in online board games, but few would have thought that it can be turned into a way to raise funds. Cashing in on this idea, an initiative titled All In-Poker For A Cause was held recently, wherein people played poker online to support local charities. The fund-raiser, which was taken up in Chennai and Bengaluru, was hosted on Poker High, a platform run by Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. It raised over `2 lakh over the two-week contest that concluded on Sunday. Team Bengaluru was led by city-based fashion designers Aviva Bidapa and Megha Kapoor. After the successful first stint, the organisers are now coming up with the second phase this weekend.

The seed of the idea came when Lionel David Chandran, who co-runs a influencer management agency in Bengaluru, and his friends, Ryan Ashley Desouza and Supreeth Srinivas, wanted to raise funds to feed stray animals during the lockdown. “All I wanted to do was to pull in money to feed animals and I wanted a platform for it. I reached out to Arjun Rampal who is a part of Poker High – an online poker website,” says Chandran, adding that he was clear on having like-minded influencers on board for this project. “A shout-out by an influencer will have a farther reach than any of us. Aviva and Megha, who understand the game of poker, were sweet enough to be a part of this,” says Chandran.

Bidapa and Kapoor’s shout-out brought in about 45 people on board. “I have many friends who are into poker but I was surprised when I got such a great response since it’s a niche game,” say Bidapa, adding that she is still not as well-versed with the game as other players, but plans to improve her skills by the next phase. “Poker is a game of skill but also requires a slice of luck,” laughs Bidapa, whose team lost in the last moments.

Bidapa, who is the daughter of fashion stylist Prasad Bidapa, also adds that it was nice of Arjun Rampal to offer his platform for the cause. Says Rampal, “Due credit needs to be given to all our people at the frontlines in our battle against COVID-19. It goes without saying that when we put our minds together as we do in poker, we can all do our part to help our fellow brothers and sisters.” The initiative raised ` 2,11,228 out of which Rs 70,000 was won by the team from Bengaluru. All the proceeds will go to CUPA, an animal shelter organisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp