STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hard to swallow: 25 per cent eateries close for good

Lockdown leaves many restaurateurs unable to pay rent, salaries

Published: 10th June 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

One of the restaurants that closed down unable to bear the brunt of the lockdown

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is shutters down for many hotels and restaurants in the city now, because of economic slowdown and the lockdown. Under Unlock-1.0. While many establishments decided to open their doors for customers, many others did not, because of renovation and others because of their inability to do so.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) data, nearly 25% of the hotels and restaurants will not open again. Most of them, including small eateries and fine dines, were located in areas like Koramangala, Indiranagar, HSR Layout and Outer Ring Road where many software offices and PG centres are located.

P C Rao, BBHA president, told The New Indian Express that the hospitality sector was severely impacted. “Due to the lockdown, around 25% of the hotels and restaurants were unable to pay rent and salaries Now, many are not in a position to bounce back. Those who had rented places did not return and those who owned the premises have now put ‘To-Let’ boards,” he said.

Shanthi K, who ran a small restaurant with home-like food in Koramangala, closed down because of zero business. “We used to serve lunch, both north and south Indian, and some snacks in the evening. But now because of no business and high rent, we have decided not to open again. Our helpers have also gone back,” she said.

Same is the case with David, who ran a cafe in Sarjapura, towards Outer Ring Road. “My cafe was a hit among students and young professionals for evening hangouts, but now I have nothing left. Offices and colleges are shut. I could not handle the two months’ lockdown and there was no takeaway service also, so we had to close down,” he said. The scene is similar across the State where many eateries have closed down because of no business.

On the other end of the scale, people who have lost their well-paying jobs in Bengaluru now want to try their luck by starting small eateries, said a member of the Karnataka Hoteliers’ Association. “The trend is shifting to semi-urban and rural areas where family members of the urbanites reside. Here, people are switching to setting up small eateries and restaurants, but they are not registered so far, as it is just the start and they are also finding it difficult to make ends meet because of the economic crisis,” the member said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp