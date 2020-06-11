Bengaluru Covid patient ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old Covid-positive patient jumped to death from underpass flyover in Chandra Layout on Monday evening. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, and the body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital.

A senior police officer said that he was roaming around the underpass and was seen screaming at passersby. At around 6pm, he went climbed the underpass and jumped. Auto drivers in the area alerted the police. It is suspected that he might have been in home quarantine and may have been depressed.