Expert panel formed to study use of technology in education

To recommend quality content for children in the wake of uncertainty over reopening of schools

Published: 11th June 2020 07:17 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An eleven-member committee of experts has been constituted to recommend quality content to enhance the intellect of children in the background of uncertainty over reopening of schools in July due to the pandemic. They are drawn from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Azim Premji Foundation, development education experts, representatives of Federation of Private School Managements, Early Childhood Association and officials of the Primary and Secondary Education Department.

The committee will also look into devising a mechanism on how best technology can be utilised in the field of education, keeping in mind that 75 per cent of the children in rural areas have no access to technology. The streaming time of each class will also be considered by the  experts. On receiving recommendations from the Committee, the government will take further action, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

The government’s decision to nix online classes for LKG/UKG and students of Classes 1 to 5 has come as a huge relief for several parents who have paid additional fees. They are hoping to get reimbursed as the education department has strictly ordered schools not to collect additional fees. The minister termed it as exploitation of parents and children during a time of crisis.

The department has received complaints against 1,000 schools across the state for hiking fees. “So far, 350 schools have reduced the fees and we will take action against the rest,” Kumar said. While the Centre has proposed that schools may be reopened after August 15, Karnataka is unlikely to do so in July as planned earlier, an officer told TNIE.

