Leopard photo creates panic at Banashankari

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fake social media post which stated that a leopard was moving around at Banashankari in the city created panic among local residents. A photograph of a leopard wandering on the road in the dark, with the caption ‘leopard moving in Banashankari’ was shared on social media on Tuesday night, leaving people in a tizzy.

However, forest officials clarified that the photo had been taken in Tumakuru last month. As a leopard had been sighted in Peenya during lockdown recently, the proximity of Banashankari to Bannerghatta National Park added to the concerns of the local residents.



“Peafowl, mongoose and gray hornbill have been sighted in Bengaluru, during the lockdown. A leopard was also said to be wandering around Peenya, and it is frightening,” said Padma P, a resident.



Anthony Mariyappa, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, urged people not to spread such rumours. He said people often get confused between the pug marks of leopards and stray dogs.



Many campaigns have been carried out to create awareness. Forest officials are urging people to inform forest officials in case of sightings.