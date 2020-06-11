Parents, schools spar over fees, classes in Bengaluru

Tania Thomas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With education going online, students are facing several challenges. Some private schools in the city have been accused of denying access to online classes to some students. Chidanand’s children who study in Class 4 and Class 7 in Vivekananda School, Sahakar Nagar, says the school had initially given access to online classes, but discontinued them for around 60 students. “They are pressurising parents to pay the fees and purchase the books, else they will deactivate the online classes.”The school’s principal Amitha Shireesh denied such allegations, saying, “This is not true. Some parents were complaining about technical problems, which are being sorted out.”

Students in Daffodils are also facing a similar issue. “My children who are in Class 10 and Class 4 had got access to the classes in the first week, but it was taken away later. We have not paid the fees, as the matter of the fee hike and other irregularities that we had raised, is pending in court. Those parents who are not able to pay, are being threatened and are not being given access to online studies,” said Shenoi, a parent.

Madhuri Chengappa, secretary of Daffodil, however says that this is being done only to those parents who have not been paying the fees for two years. “Some 90 parents have not been paying the fees and have also instigated other parents to do the same. Due to this, there have been pay cuts.”

While the state is yet to issue directives on online classes, KG Jagadeesh, commissioner, department of public instruction. “We will look into these complaints. We have given directives that fees and admission should be deferred. We have given permission for admission to schools, and they have the right to collect the fees now. Whenever the admissions are open they can collect the fees. Regarding online classes, we are yet to issue guidelines,” he said.