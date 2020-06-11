STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Parents, schools spar over fees, classes in Bengaluru

Some private schools in the city have been accused of denying access to online classes to some students.

Published: 11th June 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Education fees, School fees

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Tania Thomas
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With education going online, students are facing several challenges. Some private schools in the city have been accused of denying access to online classes to some students. Chidanand’s children who study in Class 4 and Class 7 in Vivekananda School, Sahakar Nagar, says the school had initially given access to online classes, but discontinued them for around 60 students. “They are pressurising parents to pay the fees and purchase the books, else they will deactivate the online classes.”The school’s principal Amitha Shireesh denied such allegations, saying, “This is not true. Some parents were complaining about technical problems, which are being sorted out.”

Students in Daffodils are also facing a similar issue. “My children who are in Class 10 and Class 4 had got access to the classes in the first week, but it was taken away later. We have not paid the fees, as the matter of the fee hike and other irregularities that we had raised, is pending in court. Those parents who are not able to pay, are being threatened and are not being given access to online studies,” said Shenoi, a parent. 

Madhuri Chengappa, secretary of Daffodil, however says that this is being done only to those parents who have not been paying the fees for two years. “Some 90 parents have not been paying the fees and have also instigated other parents to do the same. Due to this, there have been pay cuts.”

While the state is yet to issue directives on online classes, KG Jagadeesh, commissioner, department of public instruction. “We will look into these complaints. We have given directives that fees and admission should be deferred. We have given permission for admission to schools, and they have the right to collect the fees now. Whenever the admissions are open they can collect the fees. Regarding online classes, we are yet to issue guidelines,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Online classes
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp