Submit report on STPs being built, says Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) cannot avoid performing its statutory duties merely because the NGT committee exists, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the KSPCB to visit 34 sites and submit a report on the status of the sewage treatment plants (STPs) being installed there.

“The citizens cannot approach the NGT committee for grievances against apartments and industries discharging waste water into lakes. The KSPCB has to look into this,” a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice E S Indiresh said.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Geetha Misra seeking directions to protect Bellandur and Varthur Lakes, and Vrishabhavathi River. On the bunds constructed inside Bellandur and Varthur lakes, the court told the the Bangalore Development Authority to submit documents showing where they got the permission to do so from.