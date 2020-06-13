Woman gives supari to kidnap husband; four held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bagalagunte police have arrested four people on charges of kidnapping a contractor at the behest of his first wife. Police said Abhishek (26), a resident of Hesaraghatta, Bharat (25) of Bagalagunte, Prakash KP (22) of JP Nagar, and Cheluvamurthy (22) of Byadarahalli, allegedly accepted a contract to kidnap a man named Shahid Sheikh, who lived with his second wife Rathna Kathum.

On Sunday, Sheikh’s friend visited him at his house in Vishweshwaraiah Layout. When they had gone to buy fish, in MEI Layout, around five people who came in a car kidnapped him. His friend rushed back to the house and informed Rathna, who lodged a complaint with the police.

Police rescued Sheikh near BGS toll plaza near Nagamangala taluk on Wednesday, and arrested the accused. “When interrogated, they said that Sheikh’s first wife Roma Sheikh had hired them to kidnap him for Rs 2 lakh as he left her after taking her money and jewellery. She had asked the accused to bring him to her, but they made ransom calls to his second wife to make more money,” police said, and added that four accused are still at large.