Contacts of mentally-ill patient from NIMHANS test positive

On Saturday, NIMHANS officials confirmed that six female staffers tested postive. “Six people have tested positive.

Published: 14th June 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 06:00 AM

NIMHANS officials confirmed that six female staffers tested positive.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old mentally-ill patient requiring emergency medical care was brought to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) from Gurupanpalya containment zone on June 5. The woman tested positive for Covid-19, after which many hospital staffers were quarantined. Now, there are six staffers, who were in contact with the patient, who have tested positive.

On Saturday, NIMHANS officials confirmed that six female staffers tested positive. “Six people have tested positive. They are among those who were quarantined and who had come in contact with the patient who had tested positive earlier. Two are security guards and four are Swachhta workers,” said a NIMHANS professor.

The professor added that about 36 people were quarantined in total, and out of them, six have tested positive and the rest have tested negative. “They were 13 patients and 36 staffers who were catergorised as high-risk contacts. However, six results came out positive and were shifted to Victoria Hospital, four were swachhta workers and two security guards.” There are two patients who are 46 years old, one 51-year-old, one 29-year-old, one 28-year-old and a 40-year-old.

mentally-ill patient Covid-19 NIMHANS
