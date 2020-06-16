Three arrested for killing friend

BENGALURU: Three youths, who had allegedly stabbed their friend with a beer bottle over a trivial issue, have been arrested by the Kengeri police. The accused are Krishnamurthy (25), Revannasiddaiah (33), and Sandeep (25).Police said that the victim Mani (26) and others had met at Krishanmurthy’’s house near Kengeri on May 31. Meanwhile, they got into a fight and the trio accused Mani of drinking more alcohol. As Mani started hurling abuses at them, the accused allegedly stabbed him with a beer bottle and murdered him. “The three were absconding after the incident and were nabbed on Saturday,” the police added.
