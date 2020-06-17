After Interpol notice, German man arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested a German national from Hulimangala village in Hebbagodi police station limits. A Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued against Alexander Bruno Wehnelt (55) by the Interpol on the request of the National Crime Bureau (NCB), Wiesbaden, for kidnap and causing body injuries in Germany in 2015, said B Dayanand, Additional Director General of Police (Economic Offences Division) and Interpol liaison officer, CID.

“Wehnelt fled Germany soon after committing the crime and came to Bengaluru. He has been living here since then though his visa had expired in 2016. He was giving German lessons to some students. On Monday, when the CID team caught him, he showed them a visa that was issued to him in December last year and had expired on June 13,” said the ADGP. “Prima facie, the visa looked tampered with,” he added.