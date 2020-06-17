BBMP to adopt ELCITA model to manage waste

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will adopt the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) model of solid waste management. After inspecting the solid waste management plant in Bommanahalli on Tuesday, Mayor M Goutham Kumar told his officials to adopt the technology used there and replicate this model in all the wards.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the plant along with corporator Satish Kumar, the Mayor said that more such units will be set up. This unit converts waste into compost in 24 hours as compared to others which take a month. The Mayor also inspected the command and control centre through which solid waste management, street light monitoring, e-governance and smart parking can be monitored.