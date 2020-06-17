STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bistro in a box

As dining out is yet to pick up pace in the city, restaurants are putting together DIY food kits comprising ingredients to prepare their signature dishes 

Published: 17th June 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The temptation of eating out versus the fear of catching COVID-19. As Bengalureans are still trying to figure what to do, restaurateurs have come up with Do It Yourself (DIY) food kits, which allow people to prepare gourmet food in the comfort of their kitchens. Comprising the exact proportion of ingredients, the kits come with cooking directions to make restaurant style food at home. 

Crowd favourites, pizzas and pastas, are what European restaurant Little Italy is giving this a try. “We also have mexican kits and a burrito bowl kit to serve as the perfect tex mex platter for drinks night with your friends. We have also introduced DIY Indian kits which give you a street food experience at home,” says Amrut Mehta, managing director for the Little Italy group.

While the pastas comes with two sauce–arrabiata and mixed sauce– along with the spices and the pasta of a person’s choice, the pizzas comprise three eight-inch bases, 250 gm of mozzarella, and olives (black and green). Since it’s a DIY dish, it’s upto the person to add vegetables of their choice. But there’s also the option to order in the vegetables along with the kit which comes with an additional charge.

Ask any chef the secret behind creating a perfect dish, and the answer is bound to be the right ingredients. Agrees Utkarsh Bhalla, brand executive chef, Sly Granny, who points out that ingredients have been planned in a way to make diners cook gourmet style food at home, all in the matter of 10 minutes. “The amount of ingredients is in the exact ratio of what one would need to prepare that recipe, with the help of the instruction card,” says Bhalla, adding that European and Mediterranean dishes are most popular.

Going by the demand, FoodHall, a gourmet food superstore, is coming up with their range of DIY food kits soon. Mezze platter, Taco, Laksha, Fondu are some of the dishes that are in the making. Swasti Aggarwal, culinary strategist, says “Our Home Chef recipe kits span various cuisines because we wanted to help people cook the food they were missing, in the comfort of their kitchen. Since many of us are not too familiar with complex techniques, or have fancy equipment, our kits simplify the process and allow anyone with even the most basic tools to put together a delightful meal.”

While India may be catching up with this DIY trend now, owing to the outbreak of the pandemic, according to Mohit Mittal, co-founder of ChefKraft, a cloud kitchen, he experimented with this idea five years ago. “I was inspired by a popular meal kit brand in the USA. But at that time it didn’t work out. But today, it’s a different story,” says Mittal, adding that pizzas and Thai green curry are the most preferred options. “Our Thai Green Curry comes with the paste, which means all one has to do is add the coconut milk, chicken or vegetables,” says Nimita Mittal, co-founder. Their salads come in a semi DIY style where the drizzles and sauces are sent separately. Apart from that they also have Thai Basil Chicken noodles, pastas, and margherita pizza etc on the menu. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp