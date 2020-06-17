STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yoga Day goes indoors, to focus on immunity 

Ayush ministry draws up Common Yoga Protocol, mass events off menu      
 

Published: 17th June 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga

For representational purposes

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Covid-19 continues to play spoilsport, Yoga Day -- coming up this Sunday -- has been suitably altered to a restricted format. With ‘Yoga from Home, Yoga with Family’ as the theme, the government is focusing on boosting immunity to face the coronavirus challenge, and overcome stress and anxiety through the ancient Indian discipline. 

Since 2015, International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21. Mass yoga is performed across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself playing a lead role. In 2019, more than 1.5 lakh people took part in yoga events held in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other parts of Karnataka. 'With restrictions on congregations, officials from the state Ayush department told TNIE that a Common Yoga Protocol has been designed by the Union Ministry of Ayush. “We are stressing on performing as per the Common Yoga Protocol, which is for 45 minutes. There are two important components -- boosting immunity to counter Covid, and beating stress and anxiety.

Yoga provides solutions for physical and mental health,’’ official sources said. The protocol includes exercises for breathing, hands, legs, neck and other parts, to keep one fit and healthy. It involves around 40 asanas. State Ayush department Commissioner Meenakshi Negi said the novel concept of ‘Yoga from Home, Yoga with Family’ is being promoted on social media platforms and in the media.

“Unlike previous years, we cannot have the count of people participating in yoga, so we are involving educational institutes, private companies and government offices who can urge their students and staff to practice yoga at home. They can reach students and employees using their online platforms, and later give a count to the authorities on the number of participants,’’ she said.  

Yoga Day
