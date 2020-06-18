STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Locked down? Take a break on a camper 

State pushes for caravan tourism, says it is safe way to travel 

Published: 18th June 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Two camper vans were launched for safe tourism in the state. Some of the circuits planned are Sakleshpur, Kabini and Kodagu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to revive the comatose tourism industry, the Karnataka government is touting ‘Caravan Tourism’ as a safe and secure way to travel. Taking the lead in launching this new tourism format, Tourism Minister C T Ravi told TNIE that it was the way forward, as many are apprehensive about travelling. “We are looking at different ways of how tourism can be revived. Survival and revival is the key in the yet-to-be-announced tourism policy. This form is new and safe, and is also the future,” he said.

The camper has been made in India by Ashok Leyland, with interiors by a German firm. It is approved by the Automobile Research Institute and registered with the RTO. Journeying is safe in this pandemic as it is designed for four people, with built-in washrooms, kitchen, lounge, two television screens and bedrooms. 
Some of the tourist circuits planned are Sakleshpur, 

Kabini, Kodagu, Bandipur, Sakrebailu, Badami and Pattadakal. Tourists will stay in the caravan at night, which will be parked in designated spaces. It may be noted that Karnataka already has a caravan service, run by a private firm. Two campers were launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and C T Ravi, along with tourism officials, on Wednesday. Called Luxe Camper, they belong to Campervan Camps and Holidays India Ltd. Noted cricketer and former coach Anil Kumble is part of the team, along with singer Vijay Prakash and retired principal chief conservator of forests Vinay Luthra.

The tourism department, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and Jungle Lodges and Resorts have partnered with the firm to provide facilities to tourists. Ravi said that prices will become competitive and low as more stakeholders are keen to launch caravans. “Discussions are on at the moment. The new tourism policy is giving sufficient space for caravan tourism and destination points are being identified. More opportunities are being explored, giving emphasis to connectivity, hospitality and activities for tourists,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka tourism
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp