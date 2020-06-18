Locked down? Take a break on a camper 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to revive the comatose tourism industry, the Karnataka government is touting ‘Caravan Tourism’ as a safe and secure way to travel. Taking the lead in launching this new tourism format, Tourism Minister C T Ravi told TNIE that it was the way forward, as many are apprehensive about travelling. “We are looking at different ways of how tourism can be revived. Survival and revival is the key in the yet-to-be-announced tourism policy. This form is new and safe, and is also the future,” he said.

The camper has been made in India by Ashok Leyland, with interiors by a German firm. It is approved by the Automobile Research Institute and registered with the RTO. Journeying is safe in this pandemic as it is designed for four people, with built-in washrooms, kitchen, lounge, two television screens and bedrooms.

Some of the tourist circuits planned are Sakleshpur,

Kabini, Kodagu, Bandipur, Sakrebailu, Badami and Pattadakal. Tourists will stay in the caravan at night, which will be parked in designated spaces. It may be noted that Karnataka already has a caravan service, run by a private firm. Two campers were launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and C T Ravi, along with tourism officials, on Wednesday. Called Luxe Camper, they belong to Campervan Camps and Holidays India Ltd. Noted cricketer and former coach Anil Kumble is part of the team, along with singer Vijay Prakash and retired principal chief conservator of forests Vinay Luthra.

The tourism department, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and Jungle Lodges and Resorts have partnered with the firm to provide facilities to tourists. Ravi said that prices will become competitive and low as more stakeholders are keen to launch caravans. “Discussions are on at the moment. The new tourism policy is giving sufficient space for caravan tourism and destination points are being identified. More opportunities are being explored, giving emphasis to connectivity, hospitality and activities for tourists,” he added.