BDA to sell CA sites, slash interest

BENGALURU: To mop up resources for the cash-strapped Bangalore Development Authority, Community Amenity (CA) sites across the city will be sold to those who have leased them for 30 years if they want to buy them, said BDA Commissioner HR Mahadev. In his first interview after assuming charge, Mahadev, said, “We have 1,450 sites in prime locations. This will help us mobilise around Rs 3,000 crore. Some people have shown interest in buying them,” he said.

“At present, 18% interest is being charged. This would be brought down to 9% to facilitate payment of interest as well as get a portion of the principal amount,” he added.

A civic amenity site is a piece of land that is mandatorily earmarked for development of facilities for public use either in a private or BDA layout. It must be 10% area of the sites in case of a BDA layout. For a private layout, it is between 3 and 5%, said a senior BDA engineer. Post offices, community halls, hospitals, nursing homes are CA sites.

A similar proposal was mooted two years ago but it did not materialise. The 205 corner sites being auctioned from Thursday will also be an important revenue source, Mahadev said. “We want to assess the response we get for it. We are looking at selling another 7,000 corner sites to mobilise resources, ” he said. Lack of resources was a crucial reason that infrastructure works were getting delayed at Kempegowda Layout, the Commissioner said.

Mahadev also said he was keen to put an end to corruption in the BDA. “We have many ideas and I will reveal them when they are realised to some extent,” Mahadev said. The move towards digitisation of all BDA properties is a major step in that direction, the Commissioner said.

“The actual number of properties in BDA’s possession is still not known. We are in the process of digitising everything so that clear records are available,” he added. The BDA is also planning to sell its properties online on the lines of the Delhi Development Authority, the Commissioner said.