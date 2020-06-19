Bengaluru Railway DRM office to remain shut on June 19 as staffer tests COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Divisional Railway Office in Bengaluru, located adjacent to the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station, will be closed on Friday as a Station Master at Hebbal railway station tested COVID positive on Thursday. He had visited the DRM office recently and so precautionary measures are being taken.

An order announcing the closure of the DRM office for disinfection purposes has been issued by Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, K Asif Hafeez. "The Divisional office will reopen on Monday, June 22," it said.

Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma told The New Indian Express, "The station master from Hebbal who tested positive yesterday had visited the office recently in connection with his leave application and other reasons. So, as a precautionary measure, the office is being shut for sanitising it. The control room and train operation sections will continue to function." The Hebbal station was sanitised yesterday, he added.

Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, E Vijaya, said this was the second such instance within Bengaluru Division.

"One person in the track maintenance section at Yesvantpur tested positive nearly two months ago. He recovered,' she said.

The multi-stoteyed building houses the Commercial, Operations, Engineering, Personnel and Administration sections. It is frequented by public who want to visit officers in connection with numerous grievances as well as those who need to present letters in connection with various concessions required.

"Of late, visitors are not being allowed inside the office due to the Corona crisis," the CPRO said.