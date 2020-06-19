STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Many migrants still desperate to leave Karnataka’

However, a senior official told TNIE that many who had registered on the portal were not inclined to leave for their homes anymore.

Published: 19th June 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants, masks, coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A coalition of organisations and volunteers who have joined hands to help migrants during the lockdown, have stressed that contrary to the version given by the state government, many migrants are still desperate to return to their hometowns. An open letter released by ‘Bangalore With Migrants’ states that a Supreme Court order on June 5 this year has given 15 days to all states to help migrants travel back home.

“Just a few days to go, not even 50 per cent of those registered on the Seva Sindhu portal had left for their hometowns, as per the government’s own records. This points to huge gaps between government intent, as manifested in their Writ Petition to the Supreme Court and various government circulars, and the actual implementation on the ground,” it said in its letter.

However, a senior official told TNIE that many who had registered on the portal were not inclined to leave for their homes anymore. “When our staff contacted them so that they could go back, they did not not show interest,” he said. The absence of enough patronage on trains was the reason that it had to ask railways to cancel some Shramik Specials, the official added. Another official said that though some migrants in West Bengal and Odisha wanted to leave, their respective governments were showing a lack of interest.

MODIFY MIGRANT WORKERS’ TRAVEL POLICY: HC TO STATE The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to modify some aspects of its policy on facilitating the travel of migrant workers back to their home states. Going through the policy, which the State government submitted on Thursday, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna directed the state to inform workers that they must mandatorily reach mustering centres where their accommodation and meals would be taken care of until trains have been arranged. When AICCTU counsel Clifton Rozario submitted that around 200 migrants from Manipur and Nagaland are stranded in Bengaluru, the court asked the counsel to provide the details to the government so that travel arrangements could be made.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka migrants
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp