Two Bengaluru Railway Division staff test COVID-19 positive within 24 hours

The patients are a Senior Section Engineer (SSE) at Kengeri railway station and a Station Master at Hebbal station. 

Published: 19th June 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 09:51 PM

Kengeri railway station (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two staffers attached to the Bengaluru Railway Division have tested COVID-19 positive within a span of 24 hours, sending shockwaves among its nearly 11,000 strong staffers here. The patients are a Senior Section Engineer (SSE) at Kengeri railway station and a Station Master at Hebbal station. In the last two months, this is the third such instance of railway employees testing positive. 

The 46-year-old SSE in the Signal and Telecommunication department of Kengeri station who tested positive on Friday afternoon was admitted to the Railway Hospital two days ago with symptoms. "His sample was taken and sent for testing and the report has been received on Friday afternoon. He has been shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Chest Diseases for further treatment," said Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, A K Verma. He was a resident of Hindupur area and used to commute to work daily. "The Kengeri station has been completely sanitised," he added. 

Earlier in the day, it came to light that the Divisional Railway Manager Office would be closed on Friday for the purpose of sanitising following news that a 45-year-old staffer at Hebbal had tested positive. "He had visited the office recently in connection with his leave application and other reasons. So, as a precautionary measure, the office is being shut for sanitising. The control room and train operation sections will continue to function," Verma said. 

Over 800 staff are employed in this four-storeyed building located adjacent to the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station (Bengaluru City) and some members of the public also visit the place for various reasons. 

An order announcing the closure of the DRM office for disinfection purposes by Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, K Asif Hafeez. "The Divisional office will reopen on Monday, June 22," it said. The office is closed during weekends. 

Both Hebbal and Kengeri railway stations have already been disinfected. 

Asked about any other previous occurrences, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO),  South Western Railway,  E Vijaya, said, "One person in the track maintenance section at Yesvantpur tested positive nearly two months ago. He recovered.' she said.

