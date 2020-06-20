Education adviser floats economical proposals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government is thinking of introducing the concept of mentoring as a best practice to support students in all educational institutions. This concept of a mentor-mentee relationship will be introduced from kindergarten to postgraduate courses. The University Grants Commission (UGC), in its guidelines issued in April, had recommended mentoring on digital portals to reach out to students across India.

This is one of the five proposals M R Doreswamy, adviser to the state government on education reforms, placed before Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. According to Doreswamy, these proposals will have no financial implications and can improve the education sector in the state.Another proposal is to empower specially-abled students. Doreswamy proposed setting up a dedicated university for them in the state. Funds for the same could be sought from the Centre, he said.

Another proposal is to leverage college development by adopting a ‘cluster’ concept, wherein advanced colleges would be roped in to serve as nodal institutions to extend academic support to other colleges in their vicinity.The other two proposals are — colleges can celebrate public holidays by conducting thematic workshops, conferences and similar activities to celebrate the life and works of great personalities instead of declaring such days as holidays and ensuring prescribed standards in educational institutions.