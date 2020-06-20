Kidwai hospital staff protest, seek safety gear

CHETANA BELAGERE By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a cancer patient tested positive at Kidwai Institute of Oncology, more than 40 staff nurses refused to go to work and protested against the management for not providing safety facilities. “The staff nurses refused to attend morning duty, and sat in protest against the irresponsible attitude of the management even during Covid times,” said a hospital nurse.

They alleged that they have not been given proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), gloves, and masks. The hospital has also failed to take any precautions about maintaining social distance. “We are tired of telling patients to maintain social distancing. There is no system of maintaining distance. Our lives are at risk,” said a staff nurse. Doctors come only on rounds but it’s nurses who deal with patients and are at risk of infection, the staff added.

Kidwai director Dr C Ramachandra confirmed that the nurses were concerned and wanted to meet him regarding leave during quarantine, and that there were only about seven staffers. “They wanted leave to be sanctioned by the government for quarantine and didn’t want to use their personal leave. I have agreed to it. Security measures are in place and there is nothing to worry,” he said. Meanwhile, the kin of some patients alleged that patients who were recently operated upon were discharged early. However, the director said that only patients who had recovered were discharged.