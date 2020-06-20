Leaking pipeline leads to free flow of drinking water at Basavanagudi

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: A leak in a drinking water pipeline underneath the Model House Street in Basavanagudi has resulted in wastage of Cauvery drinking water for two weeks now, and repeated calls to the BWSSB by residents went in vain.The street is occupied by many senior citizens who found it difficult to even step out due to the constant presence of water.Murali Krishna, a life education coach, is put off by the wastage of a precious resource. His neighbour, Rama Rao Kagalkar, is deeply concerned about the water weakening the huge tree in front of his house.

“The water is loosening the roots of the tree. The concrete and stone slab around it is getting dislodged. If the tree collapses, there will be much damage to the houses around. Two branches from the tree fell on my car damaging it and extensive repairs had to be carried out,” he said. K Dayashankar, a retired deputy general manager of Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited, told The New Indian Express, “I noticed the wastage only four days ago.

Since we hardly go out, I informed the BWSSB, but no action was taken.” Not only was water flowing waste every alternate day when the valve was opened, he fears the road would sink in if action is not taken. Assistant Executive Engineer, BWSSB, B Dinesh said, “We will dig the road and stop the leakage at the earliest. We are rushing to the spot.”