Migrants en route to MP boards wrong Shramik train from Bengaluru, land up in UP 

The train left from KSR Bengaluru at 9 pm on June 16 to Gorakhpur in UP. It was not supposed to run via Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 20th June 2020 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers on way to board the Shramik Special to Gorakhpur from KSR Bengaluru City being thermal tested at the station. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of 29 migrants who were leaving from Bengaluru to Madhya Pradesh boarded the wrong train and reached UP on Friday morning. 

Aditi Chanchani, a volunteer for 'Bangalore with Migrants' got a call in this connection from a migrant. "The whole system is to blame.  With all migrants asked to assemble at Tirupura Vasini in Palace Grounds of late, this mix up was bound to occur," she said. 

Many UP trains pass via Madhya Pradesh but this Shramik Special (Train no. 06205) was not planned via that route. "Migrants need to given proper information and guidance but this is completely lacking, " she added. 

The same mistake has occurred in the case of three more migrants in another train now heading to UP and which will reach on Saturday morning, she said. 

Chief Public Relations Officer,  SWR,  E Vijaya said it was not the mistake of Railways. "The State books tickets and brings migrants in buses and helps them board trains. This specific train was meant to run via Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar as per the suggestion given by the State government " she said. 

Four Shramik Specials including this train were run on that day. "We not advised to run any train via Madhya Pradesh, she added. 

