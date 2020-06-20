STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tunes beyond borders

This World Music Day, Indian Music Experience brings artistes from Germany and Japan to talk about music from their nations

Published: 20th June 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Music has been a universal healer for many. This World Music day (June 21), it’s not just about celebrating art but also about using it as a tool to bring the world together. Indian Music Experience has come up with Music From Around the World, a virtual meetup of musicians on their Facebook page. Musicians like German saxophonist Julius Gabriel and Japanese musicians Kahoru Nakamura and Hitomi Nakamura will be a part of the event. 

World Music day, which is nothing less than an annual ball for the music industry, would have had a long list of events lined up if the situation were normal. But this time, plans are a little different. Manasi Prasad, director, Indian Music Experience (IME), says this time they are trying to change the problem into an opportunity. “We are trying to look at the silver lining by asking artistes to speak about the music from their respective countries and its cultural significance,” says Prasad. 

Speaking about the cultural similarity of India and Japan, Kahoru, who plays an ancient Japanese instrument called Biwa, says, “The Biwa is used in traditional Japanese court music called Gagaku. It is like a Japanese version of veena, because the goddess Benzaiten, who is the Japanese form of Saraswati, plays the Biwa.” On the other hand, Hitomi, who plays the Hichikiri, which is similar to an Indian flute, says, “It is a wind instrument used in traditional Japanese music. Even though it is quite small, it produces many variations of tone.”

Agreeing that  saxophone has its origin in the West, Gabriel says he is glad to see a Western instrument being used in traditional Indian music. “The saxophone is a versatile instrument that has been used in Western classical music, but now finds expression in jazz and other contemporary forms of music. I do know that saxophone is also used in Indian classical Carnatic music and that is very interesting,” says Gabriel, who is looking forward to being an artist-in-residence at the Indian Music Experience in a few months.The event will be held on June 21, 6pm onwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp