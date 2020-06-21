BWSSB, KSPCB to issue notices on the spot 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special team constituted to crack down on buildings in Bengaluru that discharge their waste water into the storm water drains (SWD) or lakes has so far identified 338 violators. As the violators are yet to get a notice, the team has now decided to issue notices on the spot to those who are yet to connect their sewage pipelines with the common sewer network running across the city. The team comprising staffers from both the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) conducted door-to-door searches across the city over the past few months.

“Of the 338 violators identified so far, notices have been issued to 10 of them. This is a warning notice directing them to connect their sewage pipeline to the BWSSB sewage network,” said BWSSB engineer-in-chief Kemparamaiah. “The state has given the team a two-month deadline to complete its checks throughout Bengaluru,” he added.

Member secretary of KSPCB Srinivasalu said a joint operation was underway to crack down on those violating specified norms for discharging waste and thereby polluting the environment. The National Green Tribunal had rapped the State government last year and had asked it to submit a time-bound plan to prevent the SWDs from getting polluted.