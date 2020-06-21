STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panic after gynaecologist tests Covid-19 positive at ESI Hospital

A gynaecologist at the ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar has tested positive and there was panic as the doctor was in contact with several others.

Visvesvaraya Tower near Vidhana Soudha being santised after an employee tested positive for Covid-19 , in Bengaluru, on Saturday | VINOD KUMAR T

By IFFATH FATHIMA
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gynaecologist at the ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar has tested positive and there was panic as the doctor was in contact with several others. “We were told that the doctor had tested positive. The doctor had seen many patients and was also in contact with the other doctors and nurses. And panic prevailed in the hospital. The doctor had stopped coming to the hospital for about three days now. We were later told that she had developed the Covid- 19 symptoms and had given her swab samples for testing and that the results came out on Friday night and she had tested positive,” said a staff member.

The staffer alleged, “The management has not taken any measures in this regard. Even the department of gynaecology has been kept open. The OPD is functioning as usual. And none of the doctor’s contacts have been asked to go into quarantine.” Denying the allegations, Dr Imtihan Hussain, Medical Chief, ESI Hospital, said, “The gynaecologist had Influenza Like Illness (ILI) . She worked last on Wednesday, after which she got herself tested and the result was positive.

We have informed the BBMP and we are also tracing the patients she was in contact with. We have sanitised the department.” Meanwhile, a 60-year-old male fruit and flower seller outside the Ram Mandir temple in Rajajinagar tested positive and the temple has been sealed. It is said that the person would stay inside the temple premises and was in contact with a few people who have been asked to go into quarantine. The shops closeby have also been asked to close down. A KAS officer from VV Towers had tested positive and the building was sanitized.

In another case, an information department official from Vidhana Soudha tested positive, making it the second one. Dr Vijendra Bilaguli, Chief Health Officer, BBMP, told The New Sunday Express that there would be no mass testing of all the officials at Vidhana Soudha. It will only be primary and secondary contacts of positive people. And the entry into the building of people is a decision that needs to be taken by their administration, he said.

