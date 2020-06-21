PU student who sat for exam tests negative

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The girl student, who attended the 2nd PUC English exam on Thursday and whose father was tested Covid-positive, has tested negative for Covid-19, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday. The student’s father, a driver at the Health Department, had tested positive on Thursday and his report come after he dropped his daughter to the examination centre. “Other students need not worry as she has tested negative,” he said.

As false messages went around that the student had tested positive, Suresh Kumar said that it had left a negative impression on the entire examination system. “The BBMP and the health department did not provide accurate information leading to confusion,” he added.

“I will inform the Additional Chief Secretary and the Commissioner for Health to take necessary action against the driver for violating quarantine rules,” he said. Several members of the National Students’ Union of India protested outside the minister’s house on Saturday demanding postponement of SSLC exams. The local police, however, shooed them away as they had not taken prior permission.