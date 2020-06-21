STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

PU student who sat for exam tests negative

As false messages went around that the student had tested positive, Suresh Kumar said that it had left a negative impression on the entire examination system.

Published: 21st June 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The girl student, who attended the 2nd PUC English exam on Thursday and whose father was tested Covid-positive, has tested negative for Covid-19, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday. The student’s father, a driver at the Health Department, had tested positive on Thursday and his report come after he dropped his daughter to the examination centre. “Other students need not worry as she has tested negative,” he said.

As false messages went around that the student had tested positive, Suresh Kumar said that it had left a negative impression on the entire examination system. “The BBMP and the health department did not provide accurate information leading to confusion,” he added.

“I will inform the Additional Chief Secretary and the Commissioner for Health to take necessary action against the driver for violating quarantine rules,” he said. Several members of the National Students’ Union of India protested outside the minister’s house on Saturday demanding postponement of SSLC exams. The local police, however, shooed them away as they had not taken prior permission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp