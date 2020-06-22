Assistant SI in Bengaluru dies of COVID-19, third policeman in a week
The 59-year-old officer was attached to Wilson Garden traffic police station and had been undergoing treatment after testing positive on June 18.
BENGALURU: A 59-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) succumbed to COVID-19 at Victoria Hospital on Sunday morning. This is the third fatality in the police department in a week. The officer was attached to Wilson Garden traffic police station. He had been undergoing treatment after testing positive on June 18.
A senior police officer said the ASI had fever for the past four days, and his family members had been quarantined. Meanwhile, 25 staffers, including five primary contacts of the deceased, have been quarantined.
Sunday cop count: 21 from Bengaluru stations test positive
As many as 15 policemen from Kalasipalya police station (L&O), five from Ashok Nagar (Traffic) station
and one from Bandepalya station (L&O) tested positive on Sunday. BBMP officials have started
sanitising the stations and surroundings areas.