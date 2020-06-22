Assistant SI in Bengaluru dies of COVID-19, third policeman in a week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 59-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) succumbed to COVID-19 at Victoria Hospital on Sunday morning. This is the third fatality in the police department in a week. The officer was attached to Wilson Garden traffic police station. He had been undergoing treatment after testing positive on June 18.

A senior police officer said the ASI had fever for the past four days, and his family members had been quarantined. Meanwhile, 25 staffers, including five primary contacts of the deceased, have been quarantined.

Sunday cop count: 21 from Bengaluru stations test positive

As many as 15 policemen from Kalasipalya police station (L&O), five from Ashok Nagar (Traffic) station

and one from Bandepalya station (L&O) tested positive on Sunday. BBMP officials have started

sanitising the stations and surroundings areas.