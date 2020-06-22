STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Assistant SI in Bengaluru dies of COVID-19, third policeman in a week

The 59-year-old officer was attached to Wilson Garden traffic police station and had been undergoing treatment after testing positive on June 18.

Published: 22nd June 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 59-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) succumbed to COVID-19 at Victoria Hospital on Sunday morning. This is the third fatality in the police department in a week. The officer was attached to Wilson Garden traffic police station. He had been undergoing treatment after testing positive on June 18.

A senior police officer said the ASI had fever for the past four days, and his family members had been quarantined. Meanwhile, 25 staffers, including five primary contacts of the deceased, have been quarantined.

Sunday cop count: 21 from  Bengaluru stations test positive

As many as 15 policemen from Kalasipalya police station (L&O), five from Ashok Nagar (Traffic) station
and one from Bandepalya station (L&O) tested positive on Sunday. BBMP officials have started
sanitising the stations and surroundings areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Bengaluru Police Bengaluru police COVID
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp