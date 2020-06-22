STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru parents, teachers brew up storm on social media over 'e-learning ban'

Held between 2pm and 6pm, #righttolearn saw more than 25,000 tweets.  Entrepreneur Deepu Chandran whose son is in Class 2 is furious and disappointed with the ban.

Published: 22nd June 2020 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

e-learning

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  E-learning is better than no learning, was the emphasis laid by thousands of pre-school owners, parents of young children, and educators when they took to social media to participate in Tweet Storm on Sunday. This was their  way to protest against what they called an “arbitrary ban” against online teaching by the government.

Held between 2pm and 6pm, #righttolearn saw more than 25,000 tweets.  Entrepreneur Deepu Chandran whose son is in Class 2 is furious and disappointed with the ban. “Instead of trying to uplift children, the government is pulling every child down. Online classes are a meaningful way to keep children engaged. However, it looks like this move has been made so that the government can evade flak they would face about children who don’t have access to online education,” he says.  

When schools were told not to increase the fee this year, or as uncertainty about reopening remains, Usha Iyer, director, The Green School Bangalore and The Bangalore School Whitefield, says they complied by it. "But if they insist upon no online education, many standalone pre-schools will have to close down. It has already started happening," she says, pointing out that pre-recorded classes by private tutors are being permitted.

“Why can’t there be one rule for everyone?,” she questions, adding that they are ready to help out the underprivileged. “If we are to reach the 2030 digital literacy goal, we really need to employ new methods. Talking about screen time, our classes were not over an hour long. Teachers were putting in a lot of effort to make these sessions engaging,” she says.  

Going by the Twitter storm which has gathered considerable steam, Anusha Madhavan, whose daughter is a Class 3 student, is hopeful that the ban will be lifted. “There’s no way I can replicate the school experience at home. My daughter is quite attached to her friends and teachers and is eager to learn. We want to cash in on that,” says Madhavan, adding that she feels teachers are better equipped to handle questions, especially on the ongoing pandemic. “When my daughter asked about the fear of death because of COVID-19, I didn’t have a clear-cut answer. However, the math teacher was able to explain how one could stay safe through social distancing using some concepts. My daughter was more accepting of such an answer,” she says.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
E learnng ban Parent teacher debate Bengaluru teachers storm
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp